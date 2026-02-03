Insider Selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $463,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,763.07. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,753 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $621,549.81.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $1,100,304.54.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.52. 634,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $155.47.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $300,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

See Also

