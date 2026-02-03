Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,817 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 32,401 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Beverage Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Innovation Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovation Beverage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 103,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Innovation Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovation Beverage Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovation Beverage Group is a publicly traded beverage holding company that acquires, revitalizes and grows non-alcoholic drink brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company focuses on sourcing high-quality ingredients, contract manufacturing, packaging and distribution for a diversified portfolio of products that span fruit juices, flavored waters, functional and nutritional beverages.

The company’s operations encompass product development, supply chain management and go-to-market support.

