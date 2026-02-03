InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 1.96%.
InnovAge Stock Performance
Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 154,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $761.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other InnovAge news, COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough sold 33,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 119,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,123.30. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on INNV
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:INNV) is a healthcare services company that specializes in caring for seniors through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the PACE model integrates medical care, social services and long-term care—delivered primarily in participants’ homes and community-based centers. InnovAge’s approach centers on interdisciplinary care teams that coordinate everything from primary and specialty medical services to nutritional counseling and recreational activities.
The company’s core offerings include comprehensive in-home assessments, physician and nursing services, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medication management, and transportation to medical appointments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InnovAge
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.