Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.9374, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRNNF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hydro One Ltd. is a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution utility headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates the largest high-voltage transmission network in the province, delivering power from generating stations to local distributors, municipalities and major industrial customers. In addition to its transmission business, Hydro One provides distribution services to a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial end users, maintaining poles, wires and related infrastructure that connect approximately 1.4 million customers across urban and rural communities.

Tracing its origins to the Ontario Hydro Electric Power Commission established in 1906, Hydro One emerged in its current form following the restructuring of Ontario’s vertically integrated power authority in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

