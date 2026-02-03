Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 19.150-19.850 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE HUBB traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $509.42.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $456.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 7,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Hubbell

Here are the key news stories impacting Hubbell this week:

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.