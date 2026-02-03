Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 19.150-19.850 EPS.
Hubbell Stock Up 2.9%
NYSE HUBB traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $509.42.
Hubbell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.
In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 7,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and year-over-year growth — Hubbell reported $4.73 EPS, topping consensus and up from $4.10 a year ago; revenue rose ~11.9% YoY, signalling solid top- and bottom-line momentum. Hubbell (HUBB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand helped profit — management cited strong demand for data-center electrical products as a driver of higher quarterly profit, supporting margin resilience. Hubbell’s quarterly profit rises on strong data center product demand
- Positive Sentiment: Healthy profitability metrics — the company reported a high return on equity (~27.7%) and a net margin (~15.2%), indicating effective cost and capital deployment. Hubbell Press Release (Q4 & FY 2025 Results)
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42/share (record Feb 27, payable Mar 16), supporting income-oriented holders (yield ~1.2%).
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially in line with consensus — reported revenue matched street estimates (~$1.49B), so the beat was driven mostly by margin/expense performance rather than a revenue surprise. Hubbell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance slightly below consensus — management set guidance of $19.15–19.85 (midpoint ~19.50) vs. consensus ~19.77, which could limit near-term upside despite the quarter’s beat. Hubbell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.
The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.
