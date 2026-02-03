Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) VP Robert Mailloux Sells 10,549 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) VP Robert Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,156. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $231.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Capital Markets raised its price target to $240, signaling upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Daiwa Capital Markets raised its price target to $240, signaling upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its target to $240, another vote of confidence from the sell side. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its target to $240, another vote of confidence from the sell side. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its target to $235 (maintained a neutral rating), which still supports higher fair‑value expectations. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its target to $235 (maintained a neutral rating), which still supports higher fair‑value expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported several analyst target increases to the $235–$273 range (series of AmericanBankingNews posts), reflecting broad bullish adjustments to estimates. AmericanBankingNews sample AmericanBankingNews AmericanBankingNews

Multiple outlets reported several analyst target increases to the $235–$273 range (series of AmericanBankingNews posts), reflecting broad bullish adjustments to estimates. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is pursuing new defense opportunities in Asia with its SkyShot uncrewed fighter engine program — a potential long‑term revenue stream for Aerospace & Defense exposure. FlightGlobal

Honeywell is pursuing new defense opportunities in Asia with its SkyShot uncrewed fighter engine program — a potential long‑term revenue stream for Aerospace & Defense exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell Automation India reported a quarter with a profit slip due to higher costs and a one‑time charge — relevant to investors tracking group exposure to India but not directly indicative of U.S. HON core performance. MSN

Honeywell Automation India reported a quarter with a profit slip due to higher costs and a one‑time charge — relevant to investors tracking group exposure to India but not directly indicative of U.S. HON core performance. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece flagged that Honeywell’s recent return trends “aren’t appealing,” raising questions about capital efficiency that could weigh on investor enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece flagged that Honeywell’s recent return trends “aren’t appealing,” raising questions about capital efficiency that could weigh on investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $215 but kept a neutral rating; that target sits below current levels and signals downside risk from one influential shop. MarketScreener

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 75,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

