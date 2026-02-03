Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,371,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the previous session’s volume of 244,064 shares.The stock last traded at $73.9710 and had previously closed at $74.58.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

