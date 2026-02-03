Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.83 and last traded at $174.7720. 1,390,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,678,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

