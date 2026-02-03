Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 40,637,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,376,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.19.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 89,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Chipotle reported $0.25 EPS vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $2.98B vs. $2.96B expected, giving the stock an earnings lift. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth from new restaurants — full‑year revenue rose 5.4% to $11.9B, with new unit openings offsetting weakness in transactions. This supports longer‑term unit economics even as traffic lags. Chipotle Revenue Rises Despite Decline in Transactions
- Positive Sentiment: Noted bullish commentary — some market commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) have suggested the stock may rebound from depressed levels even if the quarter isn’t spectacular, which can attract short‑term buyers. Jim Cramer on Chipotle
- Neutral Sentiment: Management launched a “Recipe for Growth” plan to restore transactions by improving accuracy, efficiency and speed — a strategic response that could help traffic if execution succeeds but will take time to prove out. PR: Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing activation ahead of a major game — a promotional push (up to $1M in free entrée codes) aims to drive app engagement and trial; positive for brand momentum but limited near‑term revenue impact. Game Day Promotion
- Negative Sentiment: Traffic and same‑store sales weakness — transactions fell for the fourth straight quarter, pressuring comparable sales and prompting cautious investor sentiment about near‑term recovery. Chipotle stock sinks 11% as restaurant chain reports falling traffic
- Negative Sentiment: Weak guidance/market reaction — despite the beat, commentary and guidance around traffic recovery spurred sharp volatility and selling in parts of the session; investors will be watching future comp trends and management’s execution on the turnaround. Chipotle Reports Earnings as Investors Look for Signs
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
