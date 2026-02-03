Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 40,637,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,376,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 89,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

