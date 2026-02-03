China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 139,349 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 187,228 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 146,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,501. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

CYD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

