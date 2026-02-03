CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.7530, with a volume of 440163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several brokerages have commented on CBZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

In other news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia bought 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $99,930.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,729.84. The trade was a 5.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $410,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

