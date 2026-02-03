Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $7,261,081.95 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CAT traded up $11.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $702.84. 3,523,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $710.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 149.6% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,884,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

