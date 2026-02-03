Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,449 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 6,785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDIOW remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,456. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

