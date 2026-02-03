Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$276.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$278.00 to C$276.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Desjardins set a C$260.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$250.67.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$2.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$239.25. 150,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$239.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$201.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$71.79 and a 52 week high of C$276.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

