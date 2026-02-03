Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$276.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$278.00 to C$276.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Desjardins set a C$260.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$250.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.