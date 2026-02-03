BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Insider Paul Rubin Sells 7,433 Shares

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioAge Labs Trading Down 0.9%
BIOA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 381,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,004. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.40.
BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIOA. Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
BioAge Labs Company Profile
BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.
At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.
