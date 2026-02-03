Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,667,944 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 2,249,740 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Autohome alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATHM

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 415,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,179. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.