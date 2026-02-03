Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 423,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 177,758 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atossa Genetics from $116.25 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Atossa Genetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atossa Genetics Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Genetics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

Featured Stories

