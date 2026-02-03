Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 246 and last traded at GBX 246, with a volume of 52247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

