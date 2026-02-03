Amy Gowder Sells 4,000 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.88. 4,585,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,075. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

