Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Amcor's conference call:

Amcor says the acquisition of Berry is driving accelerating cost and revenue synergies, with $55M of synergy benefits in Q2, $93M in the first half, and a reaffirmed target of at least $260M for fiscal 2026 and $650M through fiscal 2028.

of synergy benefits in Q2, in the first half, and a reaffirmed target of at least for fiscal 2026 and through fiscal 2028. Q2 results were in line with expectations — revenue of $5.4B, EBITDA $826M, Q2 adjusted EPS up 7% (H1 up 14%) — and management reaffirmed full-year guidance of Adjusted EPS $4.00–$4.15 and free cash flow of $1.8B–$1.9B , targeting double‑digit EPS growth for FY26.

and free cash flow of , targeting double‑digit EPS growth for FY26. A ~$2.5B non‑core portfolio (notably North American beverage) materially underperformed in Q2, dragging margins (non‑core EBIT ~5% H1 and ~3% in Q2), prompting active portfolio optimization and potential divestment processes.

Balance‑sheet and capital allocation remain priorities — adjusted leverage exited Q2 at 3.6x with an expected fiscal‑year exit of 3.1–3.2x, planned CapEx of $850M–$900M, continued dividend growth (Q2 dividend up to $0.65/sh) and a commitment to an investment‑grade rating.

AMCR stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Amcor has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 53.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

