Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Amcor’s conference call:
- Amcor says the acquisition of Berry is driving accelerating cost and revenue synergies, with $55M of synergy benefits in Q2, $93M in the first half, and a reaffirmed target of at least $260M for fiscal 2026 and $650M through fiscal 2028.
- Q2 results were in line with expectations — revenue of $5.4B, EBITDA $826M, Q2 adjusted EPS up 7% (H1 up 14%) — and management reaffirmed full-year guidance of Adjusted EPS $4.00–$4.15 and free cash flow of $1.8B–$1.9B, targeting double‑digit EPS growth for FY26.
- A ~$2.5B non‑core portfolio (notably North American beverage) materially underperformed in Q2, dragging margins (non‑core EBIT ~5% H1 and ~3% in Q2), prompting active portfolio optimization and potential divestment processes.
- Balance‑sheet and capital allocation remain priorities — adjusted leverage exited Q2 at 3.6x with an expected fiscal‑year exit of 3.1–3.2x, planned CapEx of $850M–$900M, continued dividend growth (Q2 dividend up to $0.65/sh) and a commitment to an investment‑grade rating.
Amcor Stock Up 2.7%
AMCR stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Amcor has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $52.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amcor
Trending Headlines about Amcor
Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus — Adjusted EPS of $0.86 (up 7% YoY) and sizable revenue growth driven by the Berry acquisition, with adjusted EBITDA and EBIT up materially. Management emphasized disciplined execution and synergy capture. Amcor (AMCR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Operational performance and cash: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded, acquisition synergies hit the upper end of expectations (~$55M) and free cash flow remained strong (~$289M for the quarter). The company also declared a $0.65 quarterly dividend — all supportive for valuation and investor confidence. Amcor Reports Solid Second Quarter Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reaffirmed for FY2026: management reiterated adjusted EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.15 (12–17% constant‑currency growth) and FCF guidance of $1.8–$1.9B — broadly in line with consensus, so there’s limited surprise but it removes near‑term downside risk. Amcor Reports Solid Second Quarter Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing update: Amcor notified the ASX of an updated Form 8‑K filing — a routine compliance disclosure that is technical rather than directional for fundamentals. Amcor Notifies ASX of Latest Form 8-K Filing with US Regulator
- Negative Sentiment: Industry headwinds persist — analysts and previews warned of weak volumes, soft consumer demand and tariff risks in the packaging sector; Amcor’s top-line strength is largely acquisition‑driven rather than organic volume recovery, which could limit upside if end‑market demand stays weak. 3 Packaging Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 53.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
About Amcor
Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.
Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- New gold price target
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.