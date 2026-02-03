Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $337.47 and last traded at $339.71. Approximately 35,926,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 31,297,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.69.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066,753 shares of company stock worth $103,358,040 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.