Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 641387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 EPS for the current year.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

