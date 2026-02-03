AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 878,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Wall Street Zen lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.