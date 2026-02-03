Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 1,312,126 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,898,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,870,152.40. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $50,338,380.80.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $17,190,084.56.
- On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,928,370.55.
- On Friday, January 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $24,425,505.48.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $18,200,422.11.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 872,599 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $8,795,797.92.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,862,063 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $19,439,937.72.
Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,786,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,052,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 125.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 25.9% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.
Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.
