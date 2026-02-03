Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.8450, with a volume of 77607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.