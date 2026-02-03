Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.8450, with a volume of 77607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.
The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.
