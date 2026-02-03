ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 878,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 272,436 shares.The stock last traded at $87.47 and had previously closed at $86.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBNY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ABB Stock Up 0.7%

About ABB

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

