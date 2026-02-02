Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $992,000 Position in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Macro Bank in the second quarter valued at $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macro Bank in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 271,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

Get Macro Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Macro Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macro Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Macro Bank Stock Performance

Macro Bank stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. Macro Bank Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). Macro Bank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 193.21%.

Macro Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.