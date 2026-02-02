Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,227,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,933,000 after purchasing an additional 188,240 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 79.3% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 991,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MKS by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after buying an additional 301,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 146.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after buying an additional 542,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $246.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.94.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.87 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.25%.MKS’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,514.03. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MKS from $187.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

