Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $931,000 in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,405 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in REX American Resources by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REX opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.76. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $175.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

