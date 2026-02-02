XPIN Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.16 Million (XPIN)

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. XPIN Network has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XPIN Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One XPIN Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XPIN Network Token Profile

XPIN Network’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,718,650,896 tokens. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,785,013,257 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00223134 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,179,200.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

