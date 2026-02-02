Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) Price Tops $0.46

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Wrapped XTZ has a total market capitalization of $476.96 million and approximately $81.45 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,399.98 or 0.99428206 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,103.50 or 0.99562862 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XTZ Token Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.45404548 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $136,295.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

