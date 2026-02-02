Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Wix.com worth $168,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 508.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 32.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $197.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 price target on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Wix.com Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $86.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $246.78.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.