WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Short Interest Up 55.3% in January

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,042 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 48,317 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EPS traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $72.60. 23,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 209,424.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 433,508 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 425.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,804,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. Companies in the Index are incorporated and listed in the United States, and have generated positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the Index measurement date.

