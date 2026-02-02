Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.14.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $322.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $344.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

