Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,840 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $113.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

