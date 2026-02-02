Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,653 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 2.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $990.47.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $935.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $897.38 and its 200 day moving average is $807.64. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $965.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Key Stories Impacting Parker-Hannifin

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $7.65 vs. consensus ~ $7.11 and revenue $5.17B vs. ~$5.07B; organic sales +6.6% and margin expansion drove better operating performance. Q2 Results

Q2 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $7.65 vs. consensus ~ $7.11 and revenue $5.17B vs. ~$5.07B; organic sales +6.6% and margin expansion drove better operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Company raised full‑year EPS guidance to $30.40–31.00 (vs. consensus ~30.36) and gave revenue guidance roughly $20.9B–$21.3B; management cited margin expansion and strategic moves (including the Filtration Group) as drivers of the higher outlook. Guidance & Deep Dive

Company raised full‑year EPS guidance to $30.40–31.00 (vs. consensus ~30.36) and gave revenue guidance roughly $20.9B–$21.3B; management cited margin expansion and strategic moves (including the Filtration Group) as drivers of the higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight views after the quarter (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo among others), signaling continued analyst confidence and upside potential. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokers raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight views after the quarter (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo among others), signaling continued analyst confidence and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual profit forecast citing stronger aerospace parts demand, reinforcing the thesis that end‑market recovery is supporting sustainable earnings. Reuters: Forecast Raise

Company raised its annual profit forecast citing stronger aerospace parts demand, reinforcing the thesis that end‑market recovery is supporting sustainable earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow shows notable institutional/large‑ticket activity — useful for short‑term positioning signals but not a directional confirmation by itself. Options Activity

Options flow shows notable institutional/large‑ticket activity — useful for short‑term positioning signals but not a directional confirmation by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical note — PH crossed above its 20‑day moving average, a short‑term bullish sign that could attract momentum traders. Technical Note

Technical note — PH crossed above its 20‑day moving average, a short‑term bullish sign that could attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/third‑party research (Argus, Stifel coverage changes) produced mixed tone — some target increases but a few hold ratings remain, showing divergent views on valuation vs. growth. Analyst Report

Analyst/third‑party research (Argus, Stifel coverage changes) produced mixed tone — some target increases but a few hold ratings remain, showing divergent views on valuation vs. growth. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: some commentary argues PH is trading at a premium multiple after the recent rally, prompting profit‑taking by investors who see limited near‑term upside versus risk. Valuation Critique

Valuation concerns: some commentary argues PH is trading at a premium multiple after the recent rally, prompting profit‑taking by investors who see limited near‑term upside versus risk. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics look mixed: reported net income was down year‑over‑year because the prior period included a one‑time divestiture gain — this nuance can temper enthusiasm despite strong adjusted results. GAAP vs Adjusted Note

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,907.20. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

