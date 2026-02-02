Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liberty Energy (LBRT)

Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2026 – Liberty Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/2/2026 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/30/2026 – Liberty Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Liberty Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2026 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Liberty Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/14/2026 – Liberty Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Liberty Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Liberty Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/29/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2025 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

