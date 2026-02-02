Weatherford International (WFRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $1.2617 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Weatherford International stock opened at $94.08 on Monday. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $164,465.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 223.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 81,046 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

