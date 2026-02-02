Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MKS by 59.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MKS by 50.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in MKS in the second quarter valued at $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Articles

