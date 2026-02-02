Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 554.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

