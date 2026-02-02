Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 46,068 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,068 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 52.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $328.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.51. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.