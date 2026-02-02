Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 price objective on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $184.11 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $179.89 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.80. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

