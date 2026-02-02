Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,738 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 58,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 41.44%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

