Waste Management (NYSE:WM) SVP Rafael Carrasco Sells 690 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $151,116.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,576.92. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rafael Carrasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $221.48. 909,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Key Stories Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets on WM, with new targets reported in the $235–$270 range, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s outlook and providing upside support for the stock. Price target $270 article Price target $250 article

Multiple brokerages raised price targets on WM, with new targets reported in the $235–$270 range, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s outlook and providing upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings-call takeaways emphasized strong cash flow, solid margins and growth in renewable natural gas (RNG) initiatives — items that support long-term revenue quality and margin expansion. Earnings call highlights

Q4 earnings-call takeaways emphasized strong cash flow, solid margins and growth in renewable natural gas (RNG) initiatives — items that support long-term revenue quality and margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing / brand exposure: the WM Phoenix Open Pro‑Am drew high‑profile attendees, a one‑off PR benefit that can aid brand recognition but is unlikely to move fundamentals. WM Phoenix Open article

Marketing / brand exposure: the WM Phoenix Open Pro‑Am drew high‑profile attendees, a one‑off PR benefit that can aid brand recognition but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed: on Jan. 30 multiple senior executives (CFO, COO, several SVPs/VPs and the CAO/EVP) sold shares in lots generally between ~157–690 shares each, modestly reducing their holdings. Clustered insider sales can create short‑term negative sentiment even if routine (diversification or planned sales). Representative SEC filing: Insider sale filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,613,000 after acquiring an additional 277,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

