Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,644 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $151,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,938,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $140,935,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 46.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,306,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,451,000 after purchasing an additional 732,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 55.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,991,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,603,000 after buying an additional 711,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,190,000 after buying an additional 642,426 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, January 5th. CIBC set a $208.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

WCN opened at $167.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.06 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

