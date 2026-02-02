Wall Street Zen Upgrades argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Buy”

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.78.

ARGX opened at $840.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $852.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.39. argenex has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in argenex during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in argenex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in argenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in argenex by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

