Wall Street Zen Downgrades Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) to Sell

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Rocket Lab stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,163,199.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,219.10. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,560,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $89,667,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,007,202.62. This represents a 62.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

