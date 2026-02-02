Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Vitalhub Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of VHI opened at C$8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$529.66 million, a P/E ratio of 210.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.68. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$8.25 and a 52 week high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Pius Shen purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,488.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 148,700 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,345,735.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 148,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,735. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

