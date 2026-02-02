Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0%

VKTX stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $561,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,783.96. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 233,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $7,693,160.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,499,291 shares in the company, valued at $82,376,631.36. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock worth $12,053,627 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 39,886 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

