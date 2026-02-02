VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 225,861 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 321,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,329,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,329,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFLO. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

